PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will turn Portland into an island this weekend. The Portland island won’t involve water, but rather an island of heat surrounded by cooler temperatures.

Urban heat island broken down by location and temperature

This is known as the urban heat island effect. Cars, buildings, and pavement all help absorb, reflect and emit the afternoon sun. Suburban locations typically have more trees and grass than a downtown landscape. Trees not only create more shade, but vegetation doesn’t retain heat like asphalt.

Portland’s downtown air temperature will likely sit warmer than the surrounding metro area this weekend. This comes as The National Weather Service keeps all of northwest Oregon and parts of western Washington under an Excessive Heat Watch through Monday evening.