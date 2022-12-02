Portland saw the hottest September and October on record this year. November was notably cold. | KOIN 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After an unusual fall defined by notably hot and cold temperatures, periods of drought and days of intense rain and snow, meteorological winter is here.

Unlike the astronomical seasons, which are based on the Earth’s position around the sun, meteorological winter is based on annual temperature cycles. For the Northern Hemisphere, meteorological winter begins on Dec. 1.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that this year, Portland sweated out the hottest September and October on record. Then the weather flipped, and Portland saw the coldest November in 22 years. The region also tied its previous record for the 15th coldest November on record, dating back to 1940.

The region has also seen below-normal monthly rain since July. Despite the latest rounds of rain and snow, much of the Pacific Northwest is still facing some level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Portland’s 7-day forecast. | KOIN 6

In the immediate forecast, the greater Portland area is expected to see a bit more rain Friday as the region shifts to a sunny and breezy Saturday. Weekend highs are expected to hover around 40 degrees with a consistent low of 32 degrees. More rain and snow will be possible between Saturday night and Sunday.

“We’ll need to watch a low system over the weekend that will drop south just offshore along the coastline,” Bayern said. “This may spin up some showers come Sunday morning. And with frigid temps, we could see some light scattered snow showers over the Portland area.”