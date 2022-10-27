PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A short-lived ridge of high pressure will help lower the chance for rain for the next 36 hours. Conditions should remain dry come Thursday.

Winter weather alerts have been dismissed for the immediate future. There is a chance for a scattered snow shower for the Cascades, but it won’t be enough to trigger any larger winter alerts. Still, be prepared for snow if you have to travel U.S. 26.

There will be sunshine Thursday morning before clouds start to stream in through the course of the day. Temperatures start in the 40s and warm to the lower 60s by afternoon.

We have another rope of moisture that is going to arrive come Friday. Expect showers and rain through the weekend and for Halloween. Currently, Halloween looks to be wet in the morning through mid-day. There may be a break by evening!

