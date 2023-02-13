PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The threat of snow grows across the Portland metro area Monday night into Tuesday. Now is your chance to report the weather and remember this potentially record-breaking snow event.

The current record for single-day snowfall on Valentine’s Day in Portland is two inches last set back in 1959.

Snowfall totals are easy to record, but the National Weather Service has an official way to take down these stats. A clear view of the sky, a good distance from any structures and a good surface is a must.

The National Weather Service suggests placing a white wooden board on the ground before the snow starts to fall. This will give you a flat surface to measure on with little convective heat to melt potential totals.

When measuring, the snowfall totals should be recorded in inches and to the tenths place.