PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer is supposed to start after the Fourth of July out here, but Portland remains under the stream of clouds for another day. Expect a few isolated showers to work into the forecast as well.

We won’t be holding a lot of moisture in the tank, but there should be enough to squeeze out some drops. The higher terrain will have the most significant threat of rain, but measurable rain may not be on the docket for all. It looks to be slightly drier today than what moved through on Tuesday. Most locations collected a few hundredths of an inch.

If we were to get some rain, the best bet is in the morning. Weather data attempts to bring in a few evening showers as well. The afternoon will keep clouds and a gray sky for most west of the Cascades. If you’re on the hunt for sunshine, you will need to drive east to central and eastern Oregon. That means, for those of you in Madras or out in Pendleton, you can expect sunshine. Temperatures once again for the lower Columbia basin will have highs in the upper 80s.

Swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of the temperatures across the state. The weather pattern graphic has us on the front edge of the trough still on Wednesday morning. It will start to shift a bit more to the east through the day and eventually, it will accelerate out of the area on Thursday.