A look over the Oregon Cascades this summer as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nearly 15-degree temperature drop works its way into the Portland metro area Tuesday. Strong winds and low humidity increases the wildfire potential east of the Columbia River Gorge.

Cooler and cloudier weather returns to Portland Tuesday, June 13, 2023

An increase in cloud coverage will keep temperatures near normal Tuesday in Portland. Afternoon highs will sit nearly 15 degrees below Monday’s high but will be closer to normal for the second week of June.

A mix of sun and clouds can be found from the coast to the Cascades throughout the day Tuesday. This comes as winds remain out of the north and northwest. Those winds will go up and over the Cascades. That will set up a downsloping wind effect for the eastern half of the state.

Downslope winds will help dry out relative humidity values, warm temperatures, and speed up winds, helping to increase the wildfire threat east of the Cascades Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Downsloping winds are winds that go up and over a mountain range. As the air descends, it speeds up, warms up, and dries out. That will help increase the wildfire threat east of the Columbia River Gorge.

Gusty conditions will increase the wildfire potential east of the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday

A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible for all of Oregon and Washington Tuesday. No severe weather is expected, but dry lightning poses a threat to the fire weather outlook. Dry lightning can start wildfires.

Winds associated with these relatively dry thunderstorms can help spread any fires that may potentially be started by lightning. Extreme caution should be used Tuesday along Interstate 84 as winds and fire remain the biggest concern Tuesday.