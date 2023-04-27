PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After starting the week in the mid 50s, daily highs are expected to reach the low 80s in Portland Thursday, an estimated temperature increase of 21 degrees in four days.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that local temperatures will continue to rise on Friday, when a daily high of 90 degrees will be possible.

“Monday, we hit the 50s, Tuesday we hit the 60s, yesterday we hit the 70s,” Bayern said. “Today we could tally off the 80s. Our heat up continues as we move into a stretch of 80-degree days through Saturday. Could we also hit the 90s this week too? It’s not out of the realm of possibilities. For now, I have 88° for Friday.”

Temperatures will continue to rise into Friday. (KOIN 6)

The region will begin to cool off on Saturday, when temperatures are forecast to sink back into the low 80s. Highs are expected to drop into the mid 60s on Sunday and Monday before rising back into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.