PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of warmth is heading to Portland Tuesday afternoon. This latest warming trend won’t near last week’s record-breaking conditions, but temperatures will climb above average by nearly 10 degrees.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s temperature forecast for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Forecast highs are expected to sit in the low to mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. Skies will slowly clear after early morning showers. A mix of sun and clouds are expected by Tuesday afternoon. This latest warming trend is due to a low just south of Oregon. Not only will this system send warmer temperatures to the Pacific Northwest, but it will also increase the thunderstorm potential.

Thunderstorm potential remains east of the Cascades Tuesday afternoon

No severe weather is expected Tuesday, but a stray thunderstorm or two is possible. This latest storm is slow to clear the western half of the country. That will help keep mild temperatures in the area through Wednesday.

Slightly cooler and wetter weather returns to western Oregon and Washington by Thursday and lasts into the weekend. Afternoon highs will sit in the mid 60s with a greater chance for a few light rain showers.

Additional rain total forecast for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Additional rain accumulation will be minimal Tuesday across the Portland metro area. A clap of lightning and a rumble of thunder is possible Tuesday afternoon, but primarily east of Interstate-5 and over the Cascades.