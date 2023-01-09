PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorm activity is possible Monday afternoon as winds continue to increase across western Oregon and Washington. No severe weather is expected, but a chance for a rumble of thunder or two is possible.

“When thunder roars, go indoors!” That’s the saying The National Weather Service promotes when lightning and thunder are in the forecast.

Lightning strike north of Vancouver, WA Monday afternoon

Winds are also expected to coincide with heavy rain through Monday evening and linger into Tuesday. Wind gusts have already exceeded 75 mph for places like Timberline Lodge Monday morning.

Wind gusts as of Monday morning, January 9, 2023

Additional rainfall amounts will be near a couple of hundredths of an inch to a tenth of an inch through Wednesday afternoon. Some localized areas could see even greater amounts.

Forecast rain totals through Wednesday afternoon

Slightly drier conditions are expected to return to Portland and the surrounding areas by Tuesday morning as breezy conditions continue.