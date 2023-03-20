File: The Hawthorne Bridge as seen from Waterfront Park in Portland, Ore., July 29, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After enjoying the warmest day of the year (so far) on Saturday, Portland is set to see another beautiful, sunny day Tuesday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that daytime highs will roller coaster this week, swinging from the mid 40s on Monday, to the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then back into the 40s for the rest of the week.

“Make sure to get outside tomorrow and Wednesday, it will be lovely out,” Bayern said.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny before clouds move back into the area on Wednesday. Colder temperatures return Thursday, bringing rain and some lower-elevation snow that could reach the Portland hills through Sunday.

Portland will see roller-coaster like temperatures this week. (KOIN 6)

Monday is the first day of spring. KON 6 will continue to follow the latest weather as the region transitions to warmer temperatures.