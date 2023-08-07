PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and Vancouver saw .01″ of rain early Sunday to wrap-up the weekend. Now as we start a new week, the forecast is calling for mostly dry conditions Monday with morning clouds and then late afternoon sun breaks.

Despite a few sprinkles Sunday, we are much drier than normal up and down the valley. Looking at the timeframe from early May to early August, Portland has seen just 57 percent of its normal rainfall over the past three months.

Looking ahead

We’ll start our week with daytime highs hovering in the mid-80s across the metro area before a quick cooling trend in temps makes an appearance mid-week. Wednesday is also when we can mark our calendars for a chance of another round of raindrops to the fall in the metro area.

As for the long-term forecast, temperatures will really be on the rise starting next Sunday and going into the following week.

But for now, we’ll enjoy more comfortable temperatures from the coast to the mountains on Monday.