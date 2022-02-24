PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We know it’s going to be a cold February morning — but we may even have some patchy snow finding a place in the forecast.

We have a weak system moving in from the north, arriving around 3-4 a.m. up in southwest Washington, reaching Vancouver and Portland by 4-5 a.m. Cycle through the slideshow below to see the outcome of the futurecast in the morning.

Here is the deal, it is very dry outside. It will take a lot for us to really get that snow machine going. It sure looks like we may have just enough to produce flurries, and I wouldn’t rule out a dusting or a trace of snow in Cowlitz and Clark counties.

Our high-resolution snow forecast graphic is depicting minor snow amounts for all the locations that do see snowfall. By late morning, we start to warm to the lower 40s. The snow shouldn’t stick around long unless hidden in the shade.

There are showers developing over the Pacific coastline too, which may mean a few spotty rain showers for the Oregon coast in the morning. Snow will be picking up through central Oregon and eastern Oregon too. This will all come to a quick conclusion by late morning.

We should start to see some sun breaks and what we will call relatively warm air by afternoon. Temperatures in Portland are expected to reach the lower 40s today and clouds should clear out by nighttime.

Gear up for another cold night — temperatures will drop back to the 20s late tonight into Friday morning.

Lastly, the wind will settle down a bit. We’ve had an east wind cranking through the area for the last two days. The wind will still be blowing, but we aren’t expecting the same strength today.

There will be more clouds in the forecast. Expect the first part of the day to be more gloomy than blue. The cold air mass that has kept Portland in the 30s and 20s will be shifting east by the weekend.