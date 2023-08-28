Cloudy July day in Portland as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The hazy skies are expected to stick around through Monday. But then big changes are coming.

Rain chances

This week’s forecast is calling for increased rain chances across a lot of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

We aren’t expecting soaking rain, but from Monday to Wednesday morning, Portland could see nearly a tenth-of-an-inch.

Light rain is possible Monday morning but expect the more spotty and scattered rain showers to start Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning before another round of light showers could find their way to the metro area on Thursday.

A cooldown

Not only will our chances for rain increase but our temperatures are set to decrease. Circle Thursday as the coolest day with a forecasted high in the low-70s for the Rose City. Before that we will enjoy the mid-70s.