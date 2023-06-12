PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The late summer glow of the 9 p.m. sunsets returns to Portland Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The sun will continue to set after the 9 o’clock hour until July 10, 2023.

Portland’s sunlight timeline for June 13, 2023

Portland sees its latest summer sunset Tuesday, more than a week before the official start of the summer solstice on June 21, 2023. The sun will continue to set later in the evening until June 21 when the sun falls below the horizon as late as 9:03 p.m.

That sunset time will remain unchanged until July 2, 2023, but daylight hours will start to dwindle by a minute or two each day after the solstice with later sunrises.

Portland’s earliest sunrise will happen at 5:21 a.m. on the summer solstice. This will mark the longest number of daylight hours of the year with more than a total of 15 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

Portland’s sunset times through July 10, 2023

Despite the sun dipping below the horizon afternoon at 9 p.m. on the solstice, the light glow of orange and red along the horizon will last as late as 10:32 p.m. when Nautical Twilight ends. That also means the early morning light will start to appear along the horizon as early as 3:52 a.m. on the summer solstice.

Overall, the daylight hours across the northern hemisphere will continue to get shorter until the winter solstice on December 21, 2023, marking the first day of winter.