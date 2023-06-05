PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland metro area will see its first 90-degree day of June on Tuesday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern predicts that temperatures will hover around the low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

“June has been very pleasant so far with temps in the 70s and 80s,” Bayern said. “But come Tuesday, we may tally our first 90-degree day of the month. A broad high-pressure pattern over the western U.S. will help to keep summery temperatures around this week.”

Portland’s weekly forecast. (KOIN 6)

Temperatures are expected to drop back into the high 50s overnight. More cloud cover and milder temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s are in the weekend forecast. The National Weather Service states that this week’s temperatures aren’t expected to be especially hazardous. Those sensitive to heat are still advised to take the standard precautions on Tuesday by drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity.

“Luckily, overnight temperatures will cool considerably so the heat risk is much lower than one may expect,” the NWS stated in its daily forecast discussion. “There is a moderate threat [that] impacts those that are sensitive to heat.”