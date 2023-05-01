PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — April’s early season warming trend and record-breaking heat helped push dormant trees into overdrive this weekend — possibly causing you to reach for those allergy meds.

A lush green cityscape can be found across the Portland metro area to start the first day of May.

This new canopy of green is providing a nice pop of color to what’s been a gray and cold winter for the Pacific Northwest. However, this sudden pop in color has pushed Portland into the spring allergy season.

Portland’s forecast allergy count for the first week of May

Pollen counts are on the rise as rain chances slow this month. Medium to high pollen counts of birch, ash, and alder trees are expected to remain this week. Pollen-filled skies will likely remain through Thursday as rain chances remain lower than in weeks past.

Temperatures will continue to climb this month in Portland. On average, the Rose City sees afternoon highs close to 70 degrees for the month of May. Overnight lows typically sit close to 50.

These mild conditions only help the foliage continue to grow and thrive across the Pacific Northwest.

May also marks the fifth driest month of the year. The lack of rainfall prevents pollen from being washed out of Portland’s skies.

Average Portland pollen count during the warmer, growing months

This trend continues as drier and warmer weather continues into the growing season. Some of the highest pollen counts are still to come along the Willamette Valley. Grasses that grow along the I-5 corridor can easily send pollen levels to the high category from May to the Fourth of July.

Limiting your time outside, washing your hair before bed, using an air purifier, and using allergy suppressants after consulting with a doctor are just a few ways to overcome the seasonal allergy impacts.