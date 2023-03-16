PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warmer temperatures continue to find their way back into the Pacific Northwest.

Portland’s 132-day stretch below 60-degree temperatures is threatened as Thursday’s highs near the upper 50s and low 60s. This comes after a frosty start to the day.

Frosty start to an otherwise warmer day in Portland Thursday

Early morning lows will fall at or below freezing for many on Thursday morning. But, no need to fear, those temperatures will quickly warm by the afternoon.

Warm weather returns to Portland this week

Afternoon highs will return to the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday afternoon. This could be one of the warmest days seen in the metro area in 132 days.

Portland last saw a 60-degree day on November 4, 2022. That comes as the month of March has run nearly 10 degrees below average when looking back at recorded daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

Ridge of high pressure keeps warmer temperatures over Oregon and Washington through the week’s end

These dry, sunny, and mild conditions will continue into Friday and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the western half of the country. Rain chances don’t return to the forecast until Sunday.