Portland’s 51-day dry streak ends today, but only if it’s enough to measure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A very unfamiliar sound is tapping on your windows. A very distinct smell is emanating from the ground. A very strange seasonal feeling is likely flooding your memory banks, but not the streets.

It’s rain, albeit fairly light rain. It’s the kind of rain that dampens roads enough to turn the oily pavement into an ice rink. It’s the drizzly type of rain that will surely ruin your car wash and leave you with a dusty paste.

Since the early morning hours rain has been falling but only enough to measure at the coast and foothills, 0.03″ or so as of this publishing. We should see some light rain in Portland this morning with better odds around 10 a.m. We may only get a couple of hundredths of an inch.

Assuming there is enough to measure, this rain will put an end to our 51-day dry streak for Portland. We’re not at risk of breaking any dry streak records, in case you’re wondering. If we were trying to break a record, we would have to surpass 71 days without measurable rain. That was from June to September in 1967.

Highs today will likely top off in the upper 70s. An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 12p from Albany to the south and east across Oregon. Overall you will notice big improvements in visibility and air quality this weekend unless you’re stuck next to a fire.

Another chance for rain happens Saturday night to Sunday morning. All weekend temps will be below normal in the upper 70s.

Get ready because we’re cranking the heat starting Tuesday. Mid 90s quickly turn to 100 by Wednesday and Thursday.