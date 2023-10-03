PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall colors are starting to pop across the Pacific Northwest and Portland holds some of the most photogenic spots in the state.

These locations not only show off Portland’s moist colorful spots but also help photographers capture some of the iconic sights of The Rose City.

Portland city view from Pittock Mansion

Fall colors seen over downtown Portland as seen from Pittock Mansion (courtesy KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart)

The surrounding views on the property of Pittock Mansion give photographers a birds-eye view of Bridge City’s fall foliage. The urban forest that grows between some of Portland’s most iconic building make for a great vantage point during the month of October and early November.

According to Travel Oregon, some of the most vibrant urban trees are red maples, pacific dogwoods, red oaks, raywood ash, pin oaks, and paperbark maples. These urban trees undergo an orange to red hue during the autumn months. The upside to this vantage point is only a matter of minutes from downtown Portland.

Portland’s waterfront parks

Maple trees turning red along the Tom McCall Waterfront Park area during the 2023 fall season (courtesy KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart)

The row of red maples that line Tom McCall Waterfront Park makes for a great foreground to the views of Portland’s most iconic structures, the Wells Fargo Center, KOIN Tower and helps frame the historic Hawthorne Bridge.

Cathedral Park

Cathedral Park after the fall colors have faded

Cathedral Park is home to ash, maple, and a giant weeping willow tree under the arches of the St. John’s Bridge. This gives a great backdrop to one of Portland’s most iconic bridges. The ash trees help give this location a jumpstart to the autumn season, while the weeping willow tree brings a late-season pop of yellow.

Portland Japanese Garden

Fall colors in the Portland Japanese Garden, 2020 (File photo)

It’s no surprise that the Portland Japanese Garden made it to the list of best autumn locations. The garden is home to one of the most photographed tree in the world according to the Portland Japanese Garden. This is such a sought-after location that the garden has provided it’s own autumn leaf tracker for photographers and spectators to know when the trees are in peak performance.

Hoyt Arboretum

Hoyt Arboretum during the late fall months of early November still holding on to some yellow trees (courtesy KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart)

Hoyt Arboretum keeps it fall color late into the fall season. Views of yellow-shaded maples can be seen as late as the first and second week of November. The stark contrast of the dark green redwood trees and the pop of yellow autumn bliss makes for some great nature shots.

South Park Blocks

Fall trees of the Portland South Park Blocks seen from the top of the KOIN Tower on October 2, 2023

The 12-block stretch of trees along the South Park Blocks that cuts through downtown Portland is an obvious spot to see a variety of trees. The dynamic tree variety keeps the colors going throughout the autumn season with new shades appearing from week to week. This is an easily accessible spot to anyone wanting to enjoy the pops of color this autumn season.

Now that you know where to spot some of the most photogenic autumn spots in Portland, KOIN 6 wants to see your photos.

Share your fall foliage photos with us here for a chance to have your photo shared on KOIN 6 News.