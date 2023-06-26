PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer temperatures are in full swing here in the PNW!

Warmer-than-normal temps continue up and down the Willamette Valley as we start the week. Monday’s forecast around the Portland metro calls for daytime highs to once again hover around 80 degrees.

Temps are on the rise, though, by the end of the week. Daytime highs around the metro area will start to gradually climb from low 80s to the mid-80s by mid-week.

Make sure to grab sunscreen and a hat on Monday with the UV index hitting in the high category at 7.3.

We will stay dry in the valley on Monday, but there are threats of isolated thunderstorms along the Cascades and east of our mountain range with lightning and heavy downpours possible in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next weekend and the start of the Waterfront Blues Fest at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, we’ll start to really heat up on Sunday — with the current forecast calling for a daytime high of 90.