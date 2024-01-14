PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The worst of the bitter, brutal wind gusts are coming to an end Sunday but that doesn’t mean the wind dies down completely.

Breezy winds from the east northeast prevail for the next two days with wind gusts in the range of 20 to 25 mph for Portland. While Sunday’s wind speeds pale in comparison to Saturday’s gusts in the 50 to 74 mph range, dangerous wind chill is still the biggest concern for Sunday.

The chance for additional snow and ice accumulation has wrapped up for this storm. With subfreezing temperatures, however, what you see is what you get. If you had ice or snow on the road from Saturday’s storm it will still be there for the next few days.

I’m forecasting just 25 degrees for your daytime high temperature for Portland Sunday, but in the morning it will feel like 3° with wind chill. You have only 30 minutes with exposed skin before you get frostbite.

Moving forward temperatures won’t rise above freezing until the middle of next week. An easterly breeze up to 15 mph will continue for the Columbia River Gorge through Tuesday which will keep a bite in the air making wind chill a consideration for the west side of the Gorge.

Wind Chill forecast Sunday for Portland

Wind gust forecast Sunday for Portland

A forecast of your wind chiForecasting just 3° for your wind chill temp for Portland.

Snow totals from Saturday for Portland, just 1.5″.

Stay with KOIN 6 Weather for all the latest details.