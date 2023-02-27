PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland is likely to see colder-than-average temperatures through May, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center says.

According to the NWS, Portland has a 70 to 80% chance of below-normal temperatures in the next 14 days, a 40 to 50% chance of a continued cool through much of March and a 33 to 40% likelihood of a colder-than-normal May. Based on collected weather data, the NWS surmises that the current La Niña weather pattern could shift to a neutral weather position (neither La Niña nor El Niño) by June.

“The forecaster consensus is largely in agreement: [A neutral pattern] is expected to prevail during the spring and early summer,” the NWS stated. “There are increasing chances of El Niño at longer forecast horizons, though uncertainty remains high because of the spring prediction barrier, which typically is associated with lower forecast accuracy. In summary, neutral conditions are expected to begin within the next couple of months and persist through the Northern Hemisphere spring and early summer.”

The likelihood of more chilly weather in the Portland area. (NWS)





The immediate forecast shows that temperatures are forecast to hover between the mid-40s and mid-30s through the remainder of the week.