PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From extreme heat to near record-breaking cold, Portland’s seen it all this month as afternoon highs struggle to climb out of the 60s Wednesday.

Forecast highs Wednesday will keep much of western Oregon and Washington in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. No records are expected to be broken, but these unusually cool spell flirts with the 1986 record for the coldest daytime high for May 31 of 62 degrees.

Portland’s near record-breaking cold daytime high temperature for May 31

This latest stent of cooler-than-normal weather also comes with a bit of a drying trend. So much so that a record was tied Tuesday for the most consecutive days without rainfall in Portland for May. That record will likely be broken on the last day of the month as rain remains absent from the forecast.

Portland’s tied record for number of consecutive days of no rain as of Tuesday, May 30, 2023

More days without rain are expected to build over the next week. After Wednesday increasing clouds, warmer and sunnier weather returns to the Pacific Northwest.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast of warmer and drier weather

Temperatures will return to above normal conditions as early as Friday. Summer-like heat returns over the weekend as another round of 90s are possible by the middle of next week.