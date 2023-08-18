PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland goes from extreme heat to near normal conditions in just five days. Temperatures are expected to drop over 25 degrees from Monday’s record-breaking August heat.

Cooler and near normal conditions return to the Pacific Northwest Friday. Afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s will feel much cooler than the record-breaking heat seen earlier in the week. A few of Thursday’s clouds will linger Friday, keeping temperatures near average.

Portland’s extended weather forecast as of Friday, August 18, 2023

Slightly warmer weekend temperatures will put the temperature back into the low 90s through Sunday. This latest warming trend is brief. Near normal conditions return by the start of next week as the reminisce of Hurricane Hilary moves through the eastern half of the region.

Hurricane Hilary’s projected path into the Pacific Northwest next week

That will keep mostly cloudy skies and relatively normal temperatures in the region through the end of next week.