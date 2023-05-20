PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler temperatures have made their way back into the Portland metro area this weekend. Saturday’s high temperature remain above normal by nearly 10 degrees with even cooler conditions expected Sunday.

Morning clouds will help slow the daily warming trend as sunshine returns by the afternoon. Temperatures in the 80s Saturday will help grow thunderstorms over the Cascades and points to the east.

Severe weather outlook east of the Cascades Saturday afternoon and evening as hail and wind remains the biggest threat

There is a “marginal” risk of severe stretches from south-central Washington to central Oregon Saturday afternoon. Storms will continue to strengthen and grow in size and strength through the early evening hours. Storms will track to north through the afternoon and evening.

Portland’s forecast high Saturday, May 20, 2023

Sunday brings the chance for much cooler conditions. Highs will fall nearly 10 degrees from Saturday to Sunday. Haze from wildfires burning in Canada will continue to funnel its way into parts of Washington and Oregon through the weekend. Minimal air quality impact will be felt west of the Cascades.

Highs will sit near normal Sunday afternoon as the mercury climbs into the low to mid 70s. Cloud coverage will become more widespread with frequent sun breaks will keep temperatures mild. This comes off the heels of an abnormal warm month of May.

Portland’s already seen five days at or above 90 degrees. So, highs nearly 20 degrees cooler this weekend will come as a welcome sight for many.