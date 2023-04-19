PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The parade of storms continues to increase Oregon and Washington’s thunderstorm potential Wednesday as temperatures remain below average. No severe weather is expected, but lightning, small hail, and blustery conditions are expected with some rain showers.
Temperatures will struggle to warm higher than the low 50s Wednesday afternoon. Portland typically should have afternoon highs in the low 60s this time of year. That has not been the case over the last few weeks. Afternoon highs have sat six degrees below normal, with only one day this month experiencing ‘normal’ conditions.
Heavy rain is expected to fall at times across the Portland metro area Wednesday. Rain accumulations will near 0.5 to 0.75 inches.
Slightly drier conditions are expected to work their way back into the forecast by the week’s end. That also comes with a mild warming trend.
The Portland metro area will enter the warm sector of Sunday’s rainmaker on Saturday.
That will send afternoon highs back into the low to mid-60s. A few stray raindrops are possible through the day Saturday as clouds start to build and the chance of rain increases Sunday.