PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The parade of storms continues to increase Oregon and Washington’s thunderstorm potential Wednesday as temperatures remain below average. No severe weather is expected, but lightning, small hail, and blustery conditions are expected with some rain showers.

Western Oregon and Washington sees another round of storms Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Temperatures will struggle to warm higher than the low 50s Wednesday afternoon. Portland typically should have afternoon highs in the low 60s this time of year. That has not been the case over the last few weeks. Afternoon highs have sat six degrees below normal, with only one day this month experiencing ‘normal’ conditions.

A cooler than normal April in Portland makes 2023 the eighth coldest on record for the city

Heavy rain is expected to fall at times across the Portland metro area Wednesday. Rain accumulations will near 0.5 to 0.75 inches.

Rain forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Slightly drier conditions are expected to work their way back into the forecast by the week’s end. That also comes with a mild warming trend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast

The Portland metro area will enter the warm sector of Sunday’s rainmaker on Saturday.

Warmer weather pattern on the way by the weekend in the Pacific Northwest

That will send afternoon highs back into the low to mid-60s. A few stray raindrops are possible through the day Saturday as clouds start to build and the chance of rain increases Sunday.