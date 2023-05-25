Managers have asked for better, faster information to prepare those at risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portlanders enjoyed a mild bout of weather this week, but the city has already had two heat waves under its belt – and it’s not even Memorial Day.

The Portland Bureau of Emergency Management told KOIN 6 it is preparing for more heat events to come as they improve on some problem-areas that became apparent during the city’s most recent snowstorm in March.

In a seminar on Thursday, emergency managers like Regina Ingabire asked for better information to come in sooner so that they can prepare those at risk.

“How do we make sure we’re communicating when that’s happening? How do we make sure that they get – we get – information ahead of time so everyone can be on the same page at the same time?” said.

Emergency managers partner with organizations throughout the community, usually ones that directly connect to high-risk or underserved groups. They plan to host more seminars down the road for snow and ice storms – even earthquakes and floods.