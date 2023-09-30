PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a week long stint of measurable rainfall, Portland finally sees drier, sunnier, and warmer conditions Saturday.

Conditions will slowly warm and clear out as the first day of the weekend arrives. Early morning fog will reduce the visibility for some as temperatures start in the upper 40s. Patchy fog will quickly dissipate and clear, giving way to sunny and warmer conditions.

These warmer conditions will last through the weekend. Chilly overnight lows will drop the mercury into the upper 40s thanks to clear skies. The Oregon International Air Show should see clearer and sunnier conditions this weekend.

Nice weather returns to the Pacific Northwest just in time for the Oregon International Air Show in McMinnville, Ore.

Saturday’s near perfect weather carries over into Sunday for those participating in the Portland Marathon. By the time the races comes to a close, temperatures will have climbed into the low to mid 60s. That gives way to an even warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s mild week of weather

Fall-like temperatures and rain returns Monday as another front moves through the Pacific Northwest. This latest round of cooler and wetter weather is short lived.

Monday’s rain maker builds northwest of Oregon Sunday

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue to build over the region next week. That could push some locations nearly 10 degrees above normal by the following weekend.