PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring-like temperatures are finally back in the forecast for this weekend, but for those who suffer from seasonal allergies, get ready for a blast of pollen.

Pollen allergy forecasts are expected to rise significantly over the next few days in the Portland metro area.

Thursday’s forecast is “low to medium,” but it will nearly triple on the pollen index by Monday.

“We are drying out and heating up and that just gets the pollen flying around in the air,” Kelley Bayern said.

A look at the weekend and early next week’s pollen index forecast | Thursday, May 19, 2022 (Credit: KOIN)

The pollen that will be out the most includes tree pollen from oak and ash trees, along with grass pollen.

A high pollen index is expected to extend into Tuesday as well, so be sure to take your allergy medication.