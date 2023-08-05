August sunset over Portland as clouds increase across the region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cloudier skies and the chance for a few light sprinkles return to Portland this weekend.

A few more clouds will work their way into the Pacific Northwest Saturday. Overcast skies will slowly clear throughout the day. That cloud coverage will keep temperatures slightly cooler with highs sitting in the mid 80s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cloudier and slightly cooler weather conditions for Saturday, August 5, 2023

Some hazy conditions will remain as smoke from the Margarita Fire moves south. That will mostly be masked by the cloud coverage that returns.

Some surface smoke is possible over the Willamette Valley by Saturday afternoon thanks to the Margarita Fire

Rain chances will slowly start to work back into the area by Saturday evening and will continue into Sunday morning. This rain chance only brings a single raindrop or two to the area with no accumulation expected.

Very little rain accumulation expected through Saturday evening

Thunderstorms are still possible Saturday east of the Cascades. The wildfire threat will remain elevated as lightning possess the biggest threat to new fires starting and spreading.

Vanport Jazz Festival dry and warm weather forecast

For those spending time outside for the Vanport Jazz Festival, expect to see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.