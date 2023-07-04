PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A KOIN 6 Weather Alert goes into effect Tuesday and continues through Wednesday as record-breaking heat returns to the region. Some locations could see afternoon highs hit the triple digits for the first time this year.

Hot and dry conditions will continue to keep the wildfire threat elevated through the middle of the week. The Columbia River Gorge has already seen this explosive wildfire potential in the rapid growth of the Tunnel 5 Fire near Underwood, Washington Sunday and Monday.

Thankfully, winds along the Columbia River Gorge are forecasted to remain mostly calm Tuesday afternoon and evening. Winds will transition from the west, to the north Tuesday. That will help fire crews battling the blaze.

Wind forecast for the Tunnel 5 Fire near Underwood, WA Tuesday afternoon

A red Flag Warning remains in place for part of southwest Washington through the middle of the as hot and dry conditions remain. Extreme caution should be used in this area.

Elevated wildfire danger for parts of southwest Washington through Wednesday night

The scorching summer heat will continue to build for those west of the Cascades. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the chance to see triple-digit heat. This will likely put Portland’s 1972 record of 97 degrees in jeopardy. Afternoon highs Tuesday afternoon and evening will likely tie the record for the hottest Fourth of July on record.

Extreme heat expected in Portland Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunny skies can be found across the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, but hazy skies are likely. Hotter temperatures will continue to build as Canada’s wildfire smoke does the same. Poor air quality and heat-inducing illnesses are possible to those who may be sensitive to these extreme conditions.

Canadian wildfire smoke will decrease Oregon and Washington’s air quality Tuesday and Wednesday

Waterfront Blues Festival attendees should remember to wear sunscreen, wear sunglasses, stay hydrated, and take breaks in the shade Tuesday. Temperatures will warm rapidly Tuesday afternoon. Highs will sit in the mid to upper 90s for much of the Portland area.

Waterfront Blues Festival weather forecast for the Fourth of July

These hot and dry conditions will make for a great firework view conditions.

The Waterfront Blues Festival’s warm weather fireworks show Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Temperatures will remain well above normal during the evening’s fireworks display. Portland’s sunshine will come to an end at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday night. The Waterfront Blues Festival’s firework display will begin around 10:00 p.m.

That’s where conditions will remain warm, with temperatures sitting in the low 80s.