PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The turbulent temperature trend continues in Portland this week. Cooler afternoon highs and a few more clouds will find their way back into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will struggle to warm into the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon. Morning clouds will help keep temperatures cool through the early afternoon. It’s not until the late afternoon and early evening hours that the sunshine will push Portland’s temperatures into the low 70s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s expected high temperature for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Despite cooler temperatures, snow over Oregon and Washington’s mountains will continue to melt. Snowpack numbers are already starting to decrease as bare peaks could be seen from Washington to Oregon Monday afternoon.

Oregon’s decreasing snowpack as temperatures warm Melting snow seen on Oregon and Washington’s high peaks

This melting trend is normal for the Pacific Northwest as warmer temperatures push rivers higher, colder, and skies continue to dry. This has the potential to increase the wildfire threat as Oregon and Washington continues to move deeper into the summer season.

Oregon and southwestern Washington’s fire weather danger Tuesday evening as rainfall remains absent

Portland’s cooling trend is short-lived. Another warming trend is in the works later in the week.

Portland’s extended weather forecast with a gradual warming trend over the weekend and next week

Afternoon highs in the upper 80s are expected by the end of the weekend. That may impact those wanting to enjoy the Portland Rose Festival’s CityFair events. Even warmer temperatures are expected for the start of next week as temperatures warm into the low to mid-90s by Monday.