PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From SW Washington to the West Hills, Wednesday morning started with light snow and a dusting on the roads in several neighborhoods. As a blast of arctic air arrives and the moisture sticks around, the potential for more snow later in the day is increasing.

The timeline of Portland’s latest winter storm remains fluid as the storm continues to move overhead. Snowfall totals will come down to elevation, storm duration, and the freezing temperature timeline.

Portland’s snow chances Wednesday through Thursday morning

A few light snowflakes are likely to mix in with rain showers early Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation will remain next to none for elevations lower than 700 ft. That keeps Portland free of snow accumulation through the morning hours.

Snow forecast timeline and elevation

Temperatures will begin to cool Wednesday evening after daytime highs sit in the upper 30s and low 40s. Snow elevations drop rapidly Wednesday evening. That’s when the chance of snow accumulation begins. Snow accumulations will decrease by midnight early Thursday morning.

Snow accumulations will be highest at higher elevations. Nearing three inches in places like the West Hills in Portland. Portland International Airport and downtown could see 0.5″ to 3″ of snowfall. Some of these totals may be lost due to melting on contact.

One range of snowfall forecast totals by Wednesday evening. Some snow will be lost to melting.

Skies will continue to clear Thursday, but that comes with colder temperatures. Several daytime highs and early morning records are threatened early Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Record-breaking morning cold expected this week in Portland

Morning lows are expected to sit below average by 15 to 20 degrees. A total of 36 hours will sit below freezing in Portland if afternoon highs don’t climb above 32 degrees Thursday.