PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ready or not, another round of accumulative snow is expected for Portland starting late Saturday night. This comes off the heels of the second snowiest day on record in Portland this week.

A cold front will increase the chance of snow for the Portland metro area as early as 11 p.m Saturday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart‘s storm confidence for Saturday night into Sunday morning

Snowfall totals from the first few snowflakes to Sunday morning is expected to near 0.5-2 inches in downtown Portland. The greatest amounts of snow will be found north of Burnside and east of I-205. Elevations above 500 feet could see closer to 2-4 inches of snow.

Portland metro area snowfall accumulation forecast from Saturday night to Sunday morning

National Weather Service out of Portland issues Winter Weather Advisory for the Portland metro area

Scattered snow and rain showers will continue much of the day Sunday. Temperatures will continue to sit in the low to mid 40s. A few snowflakes may come down throughout the end of the weekend, but some snow might be lost to melting. However, colder spots that still have snow will likely see accumulation.

The difference with this storm compared to last week’s is the temperatures and the way this system will move through the region. A cold front will move through the region relatively fast Saturday night into Sunday. It’s not expected to stall like Wednesday’s low pressure system earlier in the week. That will help pull warmer southerly air into the Portland metro area Saturday night. Temperatures will still fall to freezing, but conditions won’t be as cold as what Oregon and Washington saw Wednesday and Thursday last week.