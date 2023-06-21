Summer-like clouds seen over Albany, Ore. in late May as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer heat returns to Portland Wednesday as the northern hemisphere welcomes in the summer season at 7:57 a.m.

Portland sees warmer temperatures on the first official day of summer

Temperatures will warm into the mid- to upper-70s during the afternoon as sunny skies return to western Oregon and Washington.

Not only is Portland celebrating the warmer and drier weather with the new season, but the Rose City will see over 15 hours and 41 minutes of daylight Wednesday. That makes Wednesday the longest day of the year in terms of daylight hours.

Portland enjoys the longest day of the year in terms of daylight

Wednesday marks the start of Portland’s latest warming and drying trend this week. The peak heat of the week will fall on Thursday. Easterly, downsloping winds will help increase the temperatures across the Willamette Valley. Downsloping winds typically speed up, warm up, and dry out. That has the potential to increase Oregon and Washington’s fire danger by the week’s end.

Warmer and drier weather expected in Portland during the first full week of summer

Afternoon temperatures will continue to sit near average through the weekend. On average, highs should be in the mid-70s for the end of June as monthly rainfall amounts remain near normal.