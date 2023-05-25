PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer-like heat returns to the Rose City Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs climb back into the 80s.

Portland’s seen its fair share of warm temperatures this season. This May has quickly become one of Portland’s warmest Mays on record.

May 2023 is currently Portland’s warmest May on record

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s Thursday and Friday. That will add to the number of 80-degree days seen so far this year as the number of 90-degree days still remains high for this point in the year.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart‘s been tracking the number of 80-degree and 90-degree days seen in Portland

Warmer afternoon temperatures will also help build thunderstorms over the Cascades Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Thunderstorms aren’t expected to move into the Willamette Valley or west of Interstate 5 Thursday, but that chance increases Friday evening.

Portland’s latest taste of summer is short-lived. Near average highs will return to the region for the long holiday weekend. Mid to upper 70s will take Portland into the new workweek.