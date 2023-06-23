PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler and wetter weather returns to Portland Friday as the thunderstorm potential increases.

The threat to see storms will be extremely isolated Friday afternoon and evening. Many locations will remain dry, but the chance for as strong storm cell or two may grow over the city and track east from 4:00 p.m. to about 7:00 p.m.

Temperatures will sit nearly 10 degrees cooler than Thursday afternoon highs. That puts the mercury in the low to mid 80s. Even cooler conditions are possible as clouds start to build for some along the Willamette Valley Friday afternoon.

Despite the cooler conditions, pool season is here and it’s important to remember lightning safety.

The National Weather Service reminds outdoor enthusiasts to head indoors when thunder roars. Even if the sun is shining — if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck.

Drier and mild skies are expected to take the Portland metro area into the middle of next week. Afternoon highs will continue to sit in the low to mid 80s.