PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another clap of lightning, rumble of thunder and chance of hail is possible across the Portland metro area Tuesday. Monday’s cold front is long gone as the second system of the week keeps storms tracking east from the Pacific Ocean.

Non-severe thunderstorm potential across western Oregon and Washington Tuesday, April 18, 2023

No severe weather is expected to develop over the Pacific Northwest, but a few stronger storm cells are possible. A few breaks in the clouds will allow sunshine to briefly warm temperatures into the low 50s Tuesday afternoon. Western Oregon and Washington will continue to feel the impacts of this week’s cold fronts not only by the rain and storm potential, but also with the cooler than normal temperatures.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast

Afternoon highs should be sitting in the low 60s by the middle of April. That hasn’t been the case. The warmest temperature seen in Portland so far this year was 68 degrees. That was on March 18 and the frequency of 60 plus degree days has been limited this spring.

Those cooler than normal temperatures will feel even colder Tuesday afternoon as south winds gust close to 30 mph as storms continue to move through the area.

Forecast rainfall totals Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Rain accumulation is expected to near a quarter of an inch Tuesday. Some locations that find themselves under a heavier storm cell will likely see greater amounts. That wet weather potential continues well into Wednesday as the chance of thunderstorms remains.

Skies slowly start to dry by the end of the week. That comes with a gradual warming trend as afternoon highs are expected to warm into the low to mid 60s by the weekend.