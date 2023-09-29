PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has seen an extremely wet start to the fall season thanks to a powerful atmospheric river. That rain chance remains Friday as another system moves through the Pacific Northwest.

Friday’s rain shower potential remains less than days prior, but could amount to a couple of hundredths of an inch by the end of the day. The chance for rain remains during the morning hours with clearer and drier conditions expected by the afternoon and evening hours.

Slightly drier conditions expected in Portland, Friday, September 28, 2023

Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer thanks to a few sun breaks sending thermometers into the mid-60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend as temperatures near 70s. That’s where sunny skies will be in abundance.

Oregon International Air Show in McMinnville, OR this weekend brings mild and sunnier skies to the region

These warmer and drier conditions fall perfectly in line with the Oregon International Airshow in McMinnville this weekend.

Perfect running weather is expected for Portland Marathon racers Sunday, October 1, 2023

In addition to dry weather for the air show, racers will see much of the same early Sunday morning for the Portland Marathon.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the slightly drier and mild weather expected in Portland

These drier and warmer conditions aren’t long-lasting. Next week brings slightly cloudier and cooler conditions on Monday. The chance for spotty showers continues for much of the Pacific Northwest with snow elevations remaining above 6,500 ft. Friday.