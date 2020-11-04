Possible record low and high in Portland following Election Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s not very often that we are toying with a record high and low in one day, but that is where we find our conditions today.

Balmy November temperatures due to a relatively warm air mass over our region. This morning, temperatures dropped to the lower 60s to upper 50s. It should be closer to the lower 40s. Some of the coolest temperatures out there were around 55 degrees (Washougal), with many sitting around 61 in the region, which was the temperature in Portland around 5 a.m. I believe we eventually fell to 60 degrees, which would hold for a low record if we happen to see our temperatures stay where they are.

A warm southerly breeze in place with still plenty of cloud coverage and scattered showers this afternoon. The wind pushing around 15-20 mph this afternoon. Areas of sunshine to the east, but we will call it mostly cloudy today with some sun breaks if we are lucky.

Will we actually break that record high for the day? I don’t think we will make it, but it will be close. It’s definitely in reach, with a record high of 69 degrees, which was set back in 2016. Today is likely the warmest day that we will have this month. That 69 degrees was back in 2016, which was not Election Day, but sure was close to what we have going on here today.

As of lunch time, our temperature is sitting at 67 degrees at the Portland Airport. We have been in the warm sector of this disturbance all day and that is partially the reason for the warm morning temperatures. There has been warm air advection (WAA) with our southerly breeze and it continues to hike our temperatures up. There will be some cooler air coming later in the week/weekend, but for now this is almost the definition of balmy.

This graphic below is to help show some of the warmer air that is situated over the Willamette Valley. With the wind that we have right now, it is helping mix that warmer air to the surface today. Weather models today had us topping off in the mid 60s, but then you have to bump up the daytime high a bit because of the WAA.

As far as additional rain today? It does dwindle down a bit this evening but more is going to be on track shortly behind with some soggy conditions coming. This is a projected look at this evening, with showers mainly for the Washington and Oregon coast. A few scattered showers to the foothills of the Cascades in Washington. If you need to do some running around this evening, I wouldn’t count on much rain.