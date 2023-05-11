This Sunday, May 14, the Portland area could potentially break its record for the hottest Mother’s Day since 2000. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Sunday, May 14, the Portland area could potentially break its record for the hottest Mother’s Day since 2000.

During what the KOIN 6 weather team is calling a “summer sizzle,” meteorologists say the city will experience its first stretch of 90-degree days this weekend. And on Sunday, a high of 93 degrees is on the forecast.

According to Bayern, Portland’s hottest Mother’s Day since 2000 was recorded on May 13, 2018 — with a peak temperature of 90 degrees. The most scorching Mother’s Day since 1940 occurred in 1973 when temperatures got up to 96 degrees.

On the contrary, the city had its coldest Mother’s Day on record just last year in 2022. The high was 53 degrees.

Typically, Portland sees temperatures in the upper 60s on the holiday. Bayern says a Mother’s Day in the 90s is a rare occurrence for Portland, only happening 0.04% of the time.

Here’s a look at the peak temperature every Mother’s Day since 2000.

After Mother’s Day, temperatures in Portland are expected to drop slightly to the 80s, but the summer-like weather will continue.

The National Weather Service has already announced an excessive heat watch for parts of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. The extreme heat is projected to start on Saturday afternoon and last until Monday night.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS advised. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”