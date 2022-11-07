PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With more rain forecasted, snow falling in some places, and colder temps moving in, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are dealing with power outages reported across the state.

Power was knocked out Monday morning for more than 100 Pacific Power customers living north of Junction City. It’s unclear what caused the outage, but the utility company said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Earlier Monday morning, Pacific Power reported more than 11,100 customers in the Albany area were without electricity. That outage was restored around 9:45 a.m.

Portland General Electric is reporting similar issues in Northeast Salem, with more than 300 customers in the dark. PGE blames the outage on a storm and said power should be back on by noon.

As of 9:45 a.m., less than half a dozen Clark Public Utilities customers are without power.