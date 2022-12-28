PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — MAX Green Line trains are running on Blue and Red Line tracks in Downtown Portland Wednesday in response to the ongoing commercial power outages affecting Northwest Oregon.

TriMet spokesperson Tyler Graf told KOIN 6 News that the exact location of the outage affecting the Green Line isn’t widely known at this time.

“There are still a lot of spot outages across the area,” Graf said.

All MAX lines are also actively disrupted by traffic signal issues near the Rose Quarter. TriMet announced that shuttle buses are operating between the Rose Quarter, Union Station and Old Town Chinatown to fill the gaps in service.

MAX passengers can expect up to 20-minute delays as a result of the ongoing issues.