PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of Portlanders are in the dark Tuesday morning as power issues persist.

More than 5,400 Portland General Electric customers are without power across North Portland.

The largest outage in North Portland, which was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday, has left about 5,400 Portland General Electric customers without power. PGE blames an equipment issue for that outage that is impacting those located between the Willamette River and Bybee Lake. Crews are reportedly working to get the electricity turned back on by 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, the utility company says it’s investigating what caused power to be knocked out to about 150 Portlanders living near McKenna Park.

Pacific Power is only listing three outages, while Clark Public Utilities is not reporting any issues.