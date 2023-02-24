PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents across the region are still feeling the effects of Wednesday’s storm as hundreds are waking up to no power Friday morning.

Portland General Electric reports there are 30 total outages impacting nearly 1,000 customers across Oregon as of 5:30 a.m.

PGE blames multiple outages on heavy snow and ice, while it says an outage in Clackamas is due to heavy winds. The cause for many of the outages crews is responding to across the Willamette Valley remains under investigation.

Although Pacific Power is listing more outages, 38, it says more than 450 households are in the dark.

Similarly to Thursday, the outages Pacific Power is dealing with are concentrated in Lincoln City and surrounding towns.

As of 5:30 a.m., all Clark Public Utilities customers have electricity.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Clark PUD said crews have been working around the clock to turn the power back on but warned more outages are possible.

“As snow starts to melt, there may be more outages as limbs fall into power lines.”

If you come across a downed power line, officials say to stay away and assume it’s live and energized, then immediately report it to a utility company.

