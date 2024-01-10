PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington see the first real wave of winter weather, more power outages are being reported throughout the region.

According to Portland General Electric, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there are 130 separate outages and just over 6,500 customers are without power across the Portland metro area.

In Clark County Washington, over 5,300 customers are without power with a majority of the outages located northeast of Ridgefield.

Neither Pacific Power nor Tillamook PUD are reporting significant, weather-related outages.

As a bitter cold system is expected to arrive this weekend, it’s important to be prepared in case of an outage.

PGE Officials recommend that everyone have an outage kit ready, which includes flashlights, a battery-powered radio, car chargers, and 3 days worth of food and water.