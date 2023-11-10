PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As many of you hit the road for this Veterans Day weekend, get ready as we transition from calm and cloudy weather to wet, wild and windy on Saturday.

We’ll see heavy rain arrive with our next frontal system early Saturday morning, and for many of you in western Oregon and Washington that will occur just before the sun rises. Peak wind gusts for Portland and Vancouver could exceed 30 mph. The heavy rain tapers off to occasional showers Saturday afternoon. Daytime highs reach the mid to upper 50s this weekend.

Mountain travel

Our next frontal system offers a variety of road conditions if you’re heading to the mountains. Two big takeaways: Watch for snow levels starting at 4,500 feet and be ready for gusty winds on Saturday morning to midday. Hiking and other outdoor activities should be put on hold until Sunday when the weather calms down.

The Washington Cascades including Stevens Pass and Washington Pass will be hit the hardest by Saturday’s cold front. There is a winter storm warning in effect 10 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday for one to two feet of snow above 4,500′ for western Chelan and western Okanogan County.

Coast travel

The worst of the weather arrives very early Saturday morning for the Oregon and Washington coasts. The hardest hit will be the Washington coast. A wind advisory is in effect for the NW Washington coast and interior western Washington on Friday night through Saturday morning.

Columbia River Gorge travel

Saturday does not offer ideal hiking weather. Wait until Sunday to get out and explore. Saturday is wet and windy in the morning. Currently there are no advisories posted.

Central Oregon travel

The best place to go for mostly dry weather is Central Oregon this weekend. However, it’s going to ba a bad hair day as our next frontal system swings through. A wind advisory is in effect for portions of north central and north east Oregon all day Saturday.

If you plan to drive towards eastern Oregon or eastern Washington, you will find the strongest winds there on Saturday. Specifically east of Yakima, WA will be the windiest spot on the map. A wind advisory for eastern Washington will be in effect Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.