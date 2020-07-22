A few cool days for now, but heat will make a comeback

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Seasonable temperatures have hit the Pacific Northwest again, and we’ll likely see a few upper 70s to wrap up the week. Take advantage of those days because some real heat is likely on the way by the end of the weekend.

Wednesday is starting off with a sure shot coating of clouds from that marine layer that has made it to the valley. Instead of being near 90 degrees, we are going to sit under the clouds for some time and keep the temperatures around 80.

Below is a view of the visible satellite as of Wednesday at midday. This image is also displaying smoke in the air from wildfires to the south. It’s going to be those locations that are picking up the sunshine in southern Oregon that may see thunderstorms develop Wednesday with lightning increasing. Unfortunately, a dry layer of air near the surface prevents much moisture and we end up with just lightning.

Now, are you ready for one of the hottest days of the year? It is starting to look more and more likely that heat starts building by Sunday. This may be a bit hotter than the 93 degrees we scored on Monday. It may be fairly similar for areas of the coast with cooler temperatures taking grasp on areas of Newport.

Morning meteorologist Kelley Bayern was teasing this topic today on the morning show. Mostly I want you to focus your attention on the graphic in her tweet of the weather pattern for Monday, July 27. We have a strong ridge to the east and that summer heat will find its place inland for Oregon and Washington.

A late-weekend heat wave now in the forecast in Portland. I'm keeping temps in the low-mid 90s for now… Might need to tweak a bit warmer as we move towards Sunday. 👀 Stay tuned! #PDX @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/529vJadziH — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) July 22, 2020

To get a good grasp of that heat, we tend to look at the 850mb temperature reading. Whenever we start to see above 20 Celsius, we have a good chance for 90 degrees in Portland. If we end up around 22-24, we may crank to the mid to upper 90s, which I think will be possible on Monday! That means areas of central and eastern Oregon may hit the upper 90s or triple-digit heat to start next week.

Here is the forecast high and low for Portland through Monday. This is based on one model, but it gives a good idea of where we will be the next five to seven days. As you can read here, below-average temperatures will hold down the fort through Thursday and Friday. We have yet to top 93 degrees in Portland. A forecast high of 97 and 98 for Sunday and Monday would take us to the next tier of heat for Portland. Watch the forecast closely this week as we start to hone in on that heat that may be arriving in style on Sunday. Will we have our first heatwave of 90 degrees or more for three days?