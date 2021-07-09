Pure sunshine, high pressure for next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect a few Friday morning clouds around the valley and along the coast, but they should burn off by about 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. After that, it is pure sunshine from the coast, through the valley and into the Cascades as an area of high pressure remains over the region through the next 7 days.

Speaking of “days” it looks like the dog days of summer are here. Temperatures are going to be above average on Friday. Get outside and enjoy the summer sunshine.

I do not see any rain in the next seven days, which means we will continue well below normal on rainfall.

Be safe out there. It is tinder dry.

