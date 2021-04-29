Pushing 80 degrees for the third time this April

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another strong ridge of high pressure is building over the West Coast Thursday.

Peak heat will be topping near 80 degrees around the Willamette Valley. Because of the clouds that will be streaming through, I think that we stay below 80 in Portland. The farther south you are of Portland, the warmer it will be.

Some folks almost hit the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. High-level clouds keep pushing through today, from morning to evening. We will work with another day of filtered sunshine around here. These aren’t the clouds that bring in the rain, but those will be on the way come Friday.

Slightly cooler for the Oregon Coast today than where you topped off Wednesday. Temperatures pushing around 60 degrees with some clouds. Rain may even start working in late Thursday night for the northern Oregon Coast communities.

I would say it is more of a Friday rain chance than Thursday, but we can’t rule out some very late showers starting to find a way to the coast.

Most areas west of the Cascades and Hood River west to Troutdale will see temps in the upper 70s. Temperatures will be warmer to the east over in The Dalles and extending south to Madras. Most should hit the 80s east of the Cascades.

Futurecast tomorrow afternoon paints the clouds around the region. No rain just yet. Not even the slightest sign of any rain moving in as of early afternoon. Fewer clouds east of the Cascades, so expect a hefty dose of sunshine tomorrow. The higher clouds will find a way to you as well, but again, not enough to keep the sunshine away.

Speaking of clouds in Portland, we’ve had only a few days this month where it has actually been cloudy. With only five measurable days of rain this month, it’s not hard to believe that the cloudy days didn’t really show up. We also had 24 dry days, so that tells the story right there.

There have been plenty of sunny and clear days this month with even a handful of days that just had some passing clouds. Friday will wrap up the month with another chance for clouds. Heading out the door today, just some cloudy moments for your bike ride.

Make sure you protect yourself from the sun today because even with the clouds it can still do work.

The last piece of the forecast that I want to mention is the wind tomorrow. The wind will be coming in out of the southwest tomorrow around 10 to 15 mph with gusts pushing 20. Stronger wind through the Cascades and weaving through the Gorge. Wind gusting in the mid-20s around The Dalles and Madras. It may even pick up at times.

It’ll be a warm breeze out there in central Oregon, not exactly the case for the folks out at the Oregon Coast. It shouldn’t be strong enough to really kick the dust around too bad tomorrow.